Heavy Rain Triggers Emergency Alerts in Northwest China

In response to heavy rainfall, local authorities in China's Shaanxi and Gansu provinces have declared emergency alerts. The adverse weather conditions threaten to trigger floods and landslides, prompting precautionary measures to be enforced.

Tourist sites across these provinces have been closed as a preventive measure, as reported by state media outlets. The closures aim to ensure public safety amid escalating environmental risks.

With potential disruptions to tourism and transportation, officials remain vigilant in monitoring weather developments, prepared to address any arising emergencies.