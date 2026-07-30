Rising Dawn: Tech Stocks Rebound Amid Federal Reserve Policy Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures experienced an uptick on Thursday following a steep selloff that resulted from uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Microsoft played a pivotal role in soothing investor concerns with its forecast-beating results, mitigating fears over AI spending by major companies.

In premarket trading, Microsoft saw a rise of 9% after the tech giant projected better-than-expected current-quarter sales and cloud growth. Adding to investor relief, Microsoft's capital expenditure outlook fell below Wall Street's estimates, with the company expecting continued cash generation through its new fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms witnessed a significant decline of 8.5% after revealing a 91% dip in second-quarter free cash flow, highlighting the financial burden of its expensive AI investments. As major players like Apple and Amazon prepare to report earnings, the market keenly awaits upcoming economic data and insights into the Federal Reserve's future policy direction.