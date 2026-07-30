Turbulent Times: Strains of AI and Interest Rates Shake Global Markets

On Thursday, the U.S. government's long-term borrowing costs surged to levels not seen since 2007, coinciding with global shares' attempts to recover after Microsoft reported earnings that alleviated some concerns over artificial intelligence developments. The Treasury's 30-year bond yield hit a 19-year peak at 5.244%, surpassing 5.2% in New York trading.

Despite the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates, Chair Kevin Warsh's mixed communications on future monetary policy and inflation added to market uncertainty. Investors found it challenging to anticipate the Fed's next moves, especially after Warsh avoided providing clear forward guidance.

The financial landscape remains precarious, driven by steep declines in major AI industry players, unsettling investors globally. Microsoft's robust financial forecast helped mitigate some of these concerns, with its shares leaping sharply. However, Meta experienced a downturn, evidencing the sector's ongoing volatility.