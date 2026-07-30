India Summons Meta Over Facebook Post Restriction

India has called on executives from Meta after Facebook briefly restricted a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The restriction prompted Indian officials to seek explanations from the American tech giant, representing an ongoing scrutiny of social media platforms' influence and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 17:08 IST
India Summons Meta Over Facebook Post Restriction
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India has summoned executives from the U.S. tech conglomerate Meta, following an incident where the company’s platform, Facebook, briefly restricted a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A senior official confirmed the move on Thursday as an effort to get clarifications from the tech giant regarding the restriction.

This move underscores the Indian government's scrutiny of social media platforms and their role in influencing public discourse.

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