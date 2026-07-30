India Summons Meta Over Facebook Post Restriction
India has called on executives from Meta after Facebook briefly restricted a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The restriction prompted Indian officials to seek explanations from the American tech giant, representing an ongoing scrutiny of social media platforms' influence and operations.
- Country:
- India
India has summoned executives from the U.S. tech conglomerate Meta, following an incident where the company’s platform, Facebook, briefly restricted a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A senior official confirmed the move on Thursday as an effort to get clarifications from the tech giant regarding the restriction.
This move underscores the Indian government's scrutiny of social media platforms and their role in influencing public discourse.
ALSO READ
-
Meta's AI Ambitions: A Double-Edged Sword in the Tech Arena
-
Scandal Unveiled: NEET Question Leak Sparks Controversy and Legal Action
-
India's Gold Smuggling Surge: The Hidden Impact of Tariff Hikes
-
Asian Markets Navigate Choppy Waters Amid AI and Fed Uncertainty
-
Meta's AI Ambitions: Cash Flow Crisis Amidst Legal Challenges