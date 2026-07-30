China's Growing Influence in the Middle East: A Game Changer?

The Gulf Arab states, embroiled in the escalating war in Iran, are increasingly turning to China instead of Washington to leverage its economic influence over Tehran. Their goal is to ensure the flow of resources through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, as tensions threaten to bottleneck vital energy exports.

Diplomatic efforts led by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and envoy Zhai Jun have focused on brokering ceasefires and facilitating dialogue amidst a backdrop of American limitations. Yet, Beijing's capacity to decisively influence Tehran remains uncertain, with a cautious approach embedded in its strategy.

While China has developed strong economic ties with Gulf nations, doubts linger about its willingness to counter Tehran publicly. This situation underscores the shifting geopolitical dynamics, placing Beijing as a pivotal player in Middle Eastern diplomacy as Gulf states hope for a peaceful resolution.