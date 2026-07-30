U.S. Growth Slows Amid Trade Deficit Rise, Consumer Spending Boost

U.S. economic growth decelerated to 1.5% in Q2 due to a widening trade deficit, despite robust consumer spending and AI investments. Concerns over the Middle East conflict and rising inflation pose risks for H2 growth, with the Fed maintaining interest rates, and potential hikes expected to curb inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 18:06 IST
U.S. Growth Slows Amid Trade Deficit Rise, Consumer Spending Boost
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The U.S. economy witnessed a slowdown in growth during the second quarter, largely attributed to a widening trade deficit. Nevertheless, consumer spending showed resilience, and there was notable business investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, indicating underlying economic strength.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 1.5% annual rate increase in GDP for the last quarter. This contrasts sharply with economist predictions, which foresaw a higher 2.1% growth rate prior to accessing the latest economic indicators.

Amid ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts and elevated inflation rates, the Federal Reserve has stationed its interest rates. However, experts have warned of potential economic vulnerability in the latter half of the year, expecting households to turn cautious with spending as they brace for anticipated shifts in fiscal conditions.

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