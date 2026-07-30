Global Markets Juggle High Treasury Yields and AI Challenges

The U.S. government's long-term borrowing costs have soared to their highest since 2007, with 30-year Treasury bond yields hitting a 19-year peak at 5.239%. This comes after the Federal Reserve maintained interest rates, following Chair Kevin Warsh's indecisive signaling on monetary policy.

Meanwhile, global shares staged a partial recovery amid mixed earnings signals. Microsoft surged 7.97% premarket as it reported robust growth aligned with its AI investments, while Meta faced an 8.47% decline due to the weight of its AI commitments. The AI narrative, though promising, remains volatile.

Further complicating market dynamics are renewed Middle East tensions and rising oil prices, potentially inflating living costs. Analysts express concern over the Fed's rate hold, questioning its effectiveness given the supply-driven nature of current inflation threats.