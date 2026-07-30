Houthis and Iraqi Armed Groups Intensify Collaborative Strikes on Saudi Arabia

In a significant escalation, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have reportedly launched attacks on Saudi Arabia from Iraqi territory in collaboration with Iraqi armed groups. This move indicates a growing alliance between Iran-aligned militias, despite facing numerous strikes from U.S. and Israeli forces over recent years.

Official assessments suggest the attacks, including strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's eastern province, involved deepened ties among Iran's Axis of Resistance. In response, Saudi Arabia, with U.S. cooperation, conducted joint airstrikes on sites in Iraq linked to these attacks. The Houthis have claimed responsibility, while Iraq is currently investigating these allegations.

Analysts note Iraq's emerging role as a key player in regional tensions, especially following the weakened influence of Hezbollah in Lebanon and Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria. The cooperation between the Houthis and Iraqi factions like Kataib Hezbollah is longstanding, posing challenges for Iraq's relations with Gulf neighbors.