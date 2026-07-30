Red Sea Insurance Risks Surge as Houthis Expand Attacks

The London marine insurance market has now extended the high-risk zone in the Red Sea following a string of attacks on vessels by Yemen's Houthi movement. While Egyptian waters were notably excluded, the heightened risk area includes more of the Red Sea coast near Saudi Arabian ports.

The latest advisory, released on July 29, comes from the Joint War Committee, comprising members from the Lloyd's Market Association and other key players in London's insurance sector. This guidance significantly influences underwriters' decisions regarding insurance premiums.

This development follows the Houthis' declaration of a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia on July 20, signaling an escalation in the regional conflict. The announcement reported that two Saudi-linked vessels faced attacks soon after the embargo was declared, prompting the JWC to update the notification line in the Red Sea.