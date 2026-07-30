Worldline Faces Banking Delays: Adjusts Growth Expectations

Worldline, a French digital payments company, has revised its 2026 revenue growth forecast due to slower-than-expected recovery in new business. Delays in banks awarding contracts affected progress. Despite initial setbacks and customer losses, Worldline anticipates a better second half, backed by major shareholders and a significant capital injection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 21:30 IST
Worldline Faces Banking Delays: Adjusts Growth Expectations
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French digital payments leader Worldline has adjusted its 2026 revenue growth forecast, citing slower-than-anticipated recovery in new business. The company faced delays from banks hesitant to award new contracts due to recent setbacks including profit warnings and allegations of money laundering.

Worldline now predicts flat to marginal revenue growth for 2026, previously anticipating low single-digit growth. Despite setbacks, the company's merchant services segment is expected to boost performance in the latter half of the year.

Backed by major stakeholders such as Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas, Worldline is making efforts to regain investor confidence. Recent strategic moves included a 500 million euro capital boost and improved free cash flow forecasts.

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