Worldline Faces Banking Delays: Adjusts Growth Expectations

French digital payments leader Worldline has adjusted its 2026 revenue growth forecast, citing slower-than-anticipated recovery in new business. The company faced delays from banks hesitant to award new contracts due to recent setbacks including profit warnings and allegations of money laundering.

Worldline now predicts flat to marginal revenue growth for 2026, previously anticipating low single-digit growth. Despite setbacks, the company's merchant services segment is expected to boost performance in the latter half of the year.

Backed by major stakeholders such as Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas, Worldline is making efforts to regain investor confidence. Recent strategic moves included a 500 million euro capital boost and improved free cash flow forecasts.