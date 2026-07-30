European Shares Surge on Strong Earnings Amid Geopolitical Tensions

On Thursday, European shares experienced a notable uplift, driven by robust earnings reports in cyclical sectors such as financials and industrials. This rally occurred amidst investors navigating the potential repercussions of heightened tensions in the Middle East and ongoing uncertainties regarding U.S. interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed by 0.8%, reaching a peak not seen since early July. Banks were a significant influence on this rise, with Spanish lender BBVA rallying nearly 5% following its announcement of an over 11% annual increase in second-quarter net profit. Spain's ​bank-heavy indices showed a 1.8% increase, particularly benefiting from regional peers.

Despite these gains, the positive market sentiments were somewhat balanced by falls in certain key stocks. Airbus reported a 2.8% decline post-result announcements, and Rentokil experienced a sharp 21% drop, marking its most significant daily fall since 2008. Meanwhile, the energy sector experienced a 1.3% rise, driven by ongoing geopolitical developments, including U.S. strikes in Iran increasing Brent crude prices.