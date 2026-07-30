South Korea Launches Special Prosecutor Investigation into Election Irregularities
South Korea's parliament has approved a bill to appoint a special prosecutor to examine irregularities in the June 3 local elections. This move addresses concerns about the National Election Commission's competence and potential electoral fraud.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a significant political development, South Korea's parliament has passed a crucial bill to appoint a special prosecutor tasked with investigating allegations of irregularities during the June 3 local elections.
The decision underscores growing concerns over the National Election Commission's ability to conduct fair and transparent elections, amid suspicions of electoral fraud.
This latest move reflects the government's commitment to ensuring electoral integrity and addressing public doubts about the election process.