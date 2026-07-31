Trump's Bold Move to Boost Domestic Recycling
President Donald Trump signed an order empowering federal officials to block export of e-waste containing critical minerals. This aims to enhance domestic recycling efforts and reduce dependence on China for materials crucial to national security. The Commerce Department may now regulate the overseas shipping of such waste.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has signed an order to empower federal agencies to restrict the export of old batteries and other electronic waste. This move targets materials filled with critical minerals, central to the nation's security interests.
The presidential action, aimed at boosting domestic recycling, comes amidst concerns over China's dominant position in the supply of these strategic materials. The order is part of a broader strategy to secure the United States' mineral independence.
According to White House officials, the newly issued mandate enables the Commerce Department to regulate the overseas shipping of e-waste, a prevalent practice that could now face stricter controls.
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