Trump's Bold Move to Boost Domestic Recycling

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has signed an order to empower federal agencies to restrict the export of old batteries and other electronic waste. This move targets materials filled with critical minerals, central to the nation's security interests.

The presidential action, aimed at boosting domestic recycling, comes amidst concerns over China's dominant position in the supply of these strategic materials. The order is part of a broader strategy to secure the United States' mineral independence.

According to White House officials, the newly issued mandate enables the Commerce Department to regulate the overseas shipping of e-waste, a prevalent practice that could now face stricter controls.