The yen saw a brief spike against the dollar on Thursday, an event not marked by Japan's official intervention, as markets reacted to recent Federal Reserve developments.

The dollar's drop to 162.57 yen, then a rebound to 162.7, signaled market unrest spurred by Fed updates and looming Bank of Japan meetings.

Currency analysts like Lee Hardman from MUFG suggest this shift was a broad dollar sell-off, with markets left uncertain after Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's inflation stance. Meanwhile, Treasury yields faced added pressure.