Near Miss on the Tarmac: Sydney Airport Incident

In a tense incident on Sunday, a Jetstar A320 and a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 narrowly avoided a collision on the tarmac at Sydney Airport. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has launched an investigation into the near-miss, where both planes were halted to prevent disaster.

The Jetstar aircraft was taxiing for take-off towards Queensland's Gold Coast when its crew observed the Qatar Airways plane, which was being towed, perilously close on a crossing taxiway. As a result of the abrupt stop, a Jetstar crew member was injured, and the Qatar Airways plane's connection to the tow vehicle was damaged.

Jetstar, a subsidiary of Qantas, has stated that their pilots were following Air Traffic Control's instructions when the situation prompted them to brake firmly. Qatar Airways has yet to comment on the incident, which occurred shortly after Sydney Airport faced delays due to air traffic controller roster issues.