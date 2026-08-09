Near Miss on the Tarmac: Sydney Airport Incident

A narrow escape unfolded at Sydney Airport when Jetstar's A320 and Qatar Airways' Boeing 777 almost collided. While taxiing for take-off, Jetstar's crew noticed Qatar Airways' aircraft being towed too close. Both planes stopped abruptly, leading to an investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 11:38 IST
Near Miss on the Tarmac: Sydney Airport Incident
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a tense incident on Sunday, a Jetstar A320 and a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 narrowly avoided a collision on the tarmac at Sydney Airport. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has launched an investigation into the near-miss, where both planes were halted to prevent disaster.

The Jetstar aircraft was taxiing for take-off towards Queensland's Gold Coast when its crew observed the Qatar Airways plane, which was being towed, perilously close on a crossing taxiway. As a result of the abrupt stop, a Jetstar crew member was injured, and the Qatar Airways plane's connection to the tow vehicle was damaged.

Jetstar, a subsidiary of Qantas, has stated that their pilots were following Air Traffic Control's instructions when the situation prompted them to brake firmly. Qatar Airways has yet to comment on the incident, which occurred shortly after Sydney Airport faced delays due to air traffic controller roster issues.

TRENDING

1
Birthright Citizenship Showdown: Trump's Orders Face Legal Hurdles

Birthright Citizenship Showdown: Trump's Orders Face Legal Hurdles

United States
2
Energy Crisis Forces Bangladesh's Textile Sector to Seek Sustainable Solutions

Energy Crisis Forces Bangladesh's Textile Sector to Seek Sustainable Solutio...

Bangladesh
3
Explosions Rock Kyiv Amidst Air Raid Alert

Explosions Rock Kyiv Amidst Air Raid Alert

Ukraine
4
New Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella Vows Economic Reform and Security Crackdown

New Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella Vows Economic Reform and Se...

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026