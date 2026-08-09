Near-Miss Drama in the Skies: Jetstar and Qatar Airways' Close Call

A close call between a Jetstar A320 and a Qatar Airways Boeing 777 was narrowly avoided on the tarmac at Sydney Airport last Sunday. Both aircraft had to be stopped abruptly to prevent a collision, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which is now investigating the incident.

The Jetstar aircraft, bound for Queensland's Gold Coast, was preparing for takeoff when its crew spotted the Qatar Airways plane being towed perilously close on a crossing taxiway. As a result of the abrupt stop, a Jetstar cabin crew member sustained injuries, and damage occurred to Qatar's nose gear connection with the tow tug.

While Air Traffic Control instructions were being followed, Jetstar assured measures to investigate further. Qatar Airways has yet to provide a statement. Airservices Australia, overseeing air traffic, is maintaining 'departure spacing' protocols to handle airport traffic challenges effectively.