Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Black Sea Ports

Russian forces intensified strikes overnight on Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure, the Russian Defence Ministry announced. Key fuel storage facilities supporting the Ukrainian military were targeted in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, as well as in the settlements of Biliari and Novi Biliari, located near Odesa.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed responsibility for these operations, portraying them as hitting critical military storage sites. These actions further escalate the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Reuters has been unable to independently verify the damage or impact reported by the Russian Ministry, leaving questions about the true extent of the strikes and subsequent ramifications.