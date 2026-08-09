Taiwan's Historic Defense Budget Surge Amid China Tensions
Taiwan is set to propose a 16% increase in its 2027 defense budget, exceeding T$1 trillion for the first time, in response to mounting pressure from China. Encouraged by the U.S., Taiwan aims to bolster its military capabilities as part of its modernization efforts against perceived threats.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan is preparing to announce a significant 16% rise in its 2027 defense budget, pushing the figure beyond T$1 trillion for the first time, according to a report by the Central News Agency. This comes as the island nation strengthens its military infrastructure in response to increasing tension from China.
The defense budget proposal, expected to be finalized on August 20, is part of Taiwan's ongoing military modernization efforts, including the development of made-in-Taiwan submarines. The budget, comprising over T$1.1 trillion, aims to meet new demands from Washington for increased self-defense spending amid China's rapid military advancements.
China, considering Taiwan part of its territory, has been intensifying military operations around the island, highlighted by frequent exercises and significant investments in modern military assets like stealth fighters and aircraft carriers. Taiwan, led by President Lai Ching-te, emphasizes the importance of preparedness, underlining its strategic stance against Chinese pressure.
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