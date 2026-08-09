Houthis Target Saudi Oil Infrastructure Amid Rising Tensions
The Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, intensifying regional tensions following a defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. The attack caused a fire at the refinery, but it was quickly extinguished. Despite frequent strikes, Aramco reported no significant operational or financial damage.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
The Iran-aligned Houthis announced they targeted Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, escalating tensions in a volatile region. This attack came shortly after Saudi Arabia entered a defense agreement with Turkey and Pakistan.
A fire erupted at the refinery, which processes 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily, but was soon extinguished. Saudi officials didn't disclose the fire's cause, stating that investigations are ongoing. The refinery produces gasoline and ultra-light sulfur diesel.
Aramco CEO Amin Nasser assured that recent strikes have caused minimal impact on operations. However, the continuous threats have disrupted global energy supplies, resulting in Saudi Arabia strengthening its alliances with other Sunni Muslim countries.
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