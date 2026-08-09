Germany faces a new wave of hybrid warfare attacks, according to Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt. Speaking on Sunday, Dobrindt highlighted a recent incident involving an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig/Halle Airport as an example of ongoing threats.

'We're not at war, but we are daily targets of hybrid warfare,' Dobrindt stated in an interview with Bild am Sonntag. He pointed to espionage, sabotage, and cyberattacks as constant realities from foreign powers seeking to destabilize Germany.

While some German lawmakers suspect Russian involvement, the Russian embassy dismissed the accusation. Dobrindt urged expanded drone research in Germany to counter these threats.