Har Ghar Tiranga: A National Movement of Patriotism and Unity

BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan joined Odisha's 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra,' urging citizens to hoist cloth flags instead of plastic ones. The campaign, shaped by PM Modi's call and embraced by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, aims for an eco-friendly expression of patriotism during Independence Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:47 IST
Har Ghar Tiranga: A National Movement of Patriotism and Unity
MP Dharmendra Pradhan participates in 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Sambalpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Odisha’s Sambalpur, a patriotic event leading up to Independence Day. Pradhan was accompanied by party members and locals as they marched with the national flag, emphasizing unity and nationalism.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi encouraged participants to use cloth flags rather than plastic ones for the 'Tiranga Yatra.' Majhi highlighted that the movement, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has grown into a significant national campaign promoting eco-friendly values.

The Chief Minister also remarked on the campaign's impact, stating that the Tricolour inspires new waves of patriotism and unity. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was established to reconnect citizens with India's struggle for independence and to honor freedom fighters' sacrifices.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026