Har Ghar Tiranga: A National Movement of Patriotism and Unity
BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan joined Odisha's 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra,' urging citizens to hoist cloth flags instead of plastic ones. The campaign, shaped by PM Modi's call and embraced by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, aims for an eco-friendly expression of patriotism during Independence Day celebrations.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Odisha’s Sambalpur, a patriotic event leading up to Independence Day. Pradhan was accompanied by party members and locals as they marched with the national flag, emphasizing unity and nationalism.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi encouraged participants to use cloth flags rather than plastic ones for the 'Tiranga Yatra.' Majhi highlighted that the movement, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has grown into a significant national campaign promoting eco-friendly values.
The Chief Minister also remarked on the campaign's impact, stating that the Tricolour inspires new waves of patriotism and unity. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was established to reconnect citizens with India's struggle for independence and to honor freedom fighters' sacrifices.
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