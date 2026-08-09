Sikkim Celebrates Patriotism with Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra

Sikkim on Sunday witnessed a spirited 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra', orchestrated by the local BJP wing. The event formed a part of the broader Independence Day celebrations, with the primary goal of honoring the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the continued efforts of Army personnel safeguarding India's borders.

Speaking at the event, Sikkim BJP President Dr. Thapa highlighted the campaign's intent to foster love and goodwill for the national flag, a directive stemming from the Government of India's independence commemoration initiatives scheduled between August 9 and August 14.

As an extension of the campaign, the BJP announced plans to distribute the Tricolour to households across Sikkim. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag in their homes, reflecting on the unity and sovereignty it symbolizes.