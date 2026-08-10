Patriotic Wheels: Manipur's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally Tours Historic Terrains

In a bid to foster a spirit of patriotism ahead of Independence Day, the Manipur Police Department, in association with the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, held an exuberant 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally on Monday. This initiative aimed at spreading the message of national unity saw participation from state dignitaries, top police officials, and numerous riders.

The rally commenced from Hapta Kangjeibung located in Imphal East district's Palace Compound, with Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh, Home Minister K. Govinda Singh, and Arts and Culture Minister Kh. Loken Singh, among senior officials. Part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the event contributes to encouraging citizens to display the national flag at their residences while participating in Independence Day festivities.

Covering more than 81 kilometers, riders embarked on a journey from Imphal to the Leikun 8th Battalion Manipur Rifles complex in Chandel district. Their path through historically and culturally significant sites highlighted not only Manipur’s rich heritage but also the unity message integral to Independence Day celebrations. National Highway 102 served as a major conduit as the procession passed through Pallel in Kakching district and the Khongjom War Memorial Complex in Thoubal district before finally diverting towards Leikun.