Dollar's Course Steadies Amid Inflation and Energy Market Watch

The U.S. dollar steadied at a near two-month low on Monday as investors awaited this week's inflation data for further guidance on the Federal Reserve's potential rate path. Friday's jobs report revealed unexpected job losses in July, cooling expectations for a Fed rate hike in September.

Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, noted, "The labor market data was a negative event for the dollar." He added that if the forthcoming CPI data indicates higher inflation, markets may reevaluate the likelihood of a rate hike, which futures markets presently estimate at a 44% probability.

In the energy sector, attention is turned toward the Strait of Hormuz, where negotiations could affect oil prices. Iran's ongoing talks with Oman about shipping lanes have kept oil prices fluctuating, with Brent crude rising slightly amid uncertainty over the deal's completion.