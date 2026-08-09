Air India Altitude Scare Sparks Serious Investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is currently probing an unsettling incident involving an Air India flight that faced a sudden 300-foot altitude dip during its journey from Phuket to Delhi on August 4. The aircraft managed to stabilize and subsequently landed safely in Delhi, authorities have confirmed.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation labelled the occurrence as a 'Serious Incident' and has actively commenced an investigation through the AAIB. Both pilots of the aircraft have been removed from duty as precautionary measures are enacted. Preliminary results from a screening test for the Pilot-in-Command have raised the need for further confirmatory testing.

The incident saw injuries among passengers and cabin crew, with the aircraft carrying a total of 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members. Given the severity, all Standard Operating Procedures were followed, including the screening of flight crew for psychoactive substances. Samples from the Pilot-in-Command have been sent for detailed analysis, with results pending.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has temporarily taken both pilots off the roster while awaiting the investigation's conclusion and test results. The ministry reiterated its commitment to upholding aviation safety standards, ensuring thorough investigations, and taking appropriate action as per regulations.