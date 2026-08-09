Air India Altitude Scare Sparks Serious Investigation

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced an abrupt altitude drop of 300 feet, prompting an investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. The incident has been classified as serious, leading to pilots being removed from duty pending the outcome of confirmatory tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:15 IST
Air India Altitude Scare Sparks Serious Investigation
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is currently probing an unsettling incident involving an Air India flight that faced a sudden 300-foot altitude dip during its journey from Phuket to Delhi on August 4. The aircraft managed to stabilize and subsequently landed safely in Delhi, authorities have confirmed.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation labelled the occurrence as a 'Serious Incident' and has actively commenced an investigation through the AAIB. Both pilots of the aircraft have been removed from duty as precautionary measures are enacted. Preliminary results from a screening test for the Pilot-in-Command have raised the need for further confirmatory testing.

The incident saw injuries among passengers and cabin crew, with the aircraft carrying a total of 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members. Given the severity, all Standard Operating Procedures were followed, including the screening of flight crew for psychoactive substances. Samples from the Pilot-in-Command have been sent for detailed analysis, with results pending.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has temporarily taken both pilots off the roster while awaiting the investigation's conclusion and test results. The ministry reiterated its commitment to upholding aviation safety standards, ensuring thorough investigations, and taking appropriate action as per regulations.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
2
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
3
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine
4
NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Current US Headlines

NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Curren...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026