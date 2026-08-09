Air India Addresses Controversy Over Pilot's Dope Test Post-Turbulence Incident

Air India has firmly responded to media speculation regarding the pilot of a Phuket-Delhi flight, which recently experienced severe turbulence, supposedly failing a drug test. In an official statement released on Sunday, the airline emphasized that the results of the routine assessment conducted on the crew have not yet been disclosed.

The Air India representative stated, "We acknowledge the post-flight screening of the pilots, conducted under standard protocols. However, without receiving the results, commenting on any outcome remains impossible. We conduct regular drug tests for our crew as per aviation regulations, independent of specific flights or events, and will continue to coordinate with authorities."

Additionally, Captain CS Randhawa, the President of the Federation of Indian Pilots, reiterated that speculations about the test are unverified, advising against premature conclusions until the official report is issued. The turbulence event, occurring on August 4, caused a temporary altitude shift, resulting in minor injuries to passengers and crew. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident, according to Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.