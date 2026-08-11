Germany Revives Standing Areas to Boost Soccer Spirit

Germany has announced the return of standing room tickets for men's national soccer team home matches for the first time in over 25 years. The football association, known as the DFB, made this revelation on Tuesday, highlighting that the Nations League games against Greece and Serbia this fall would see this revival.

The DFB shared that this initiative also applies to the women's national team and Under-21 home fixtures, rekindling a tradition that was paused across Europe until UEFA's recent policy change in 2022. Standing areas have been a cherished part of German fan culture, with Borussia Dortmund's iconic Yellow Wall being a prime example.

In recent years, Germany has faced disappointing early exits in international competitions, including a heart-wrenching loss to Paraguay this year's World Cup. With these standing tickets, the nation looks forward to reinvigorating the fan experience and ushering in a new era under coach Juergen Klopp.