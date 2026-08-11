Flag Football: A New Olympic Era

The United States is determined to defend its flag football world championship title as the sport prepares for its Olympic debut in 2028. With the championships currently taking place in Duesseldorf, Germany, the stakes have intensified, drawing global attention to this emerging sport.

The event serves as the first Olympic qualifying opportunity, with the top finishers, excluding the U.S., securing direct Olympic qualification. As hosts of the 2028 Olympics, the U.S. teams have already earned their spots but are eager to showcase their prowess on the world stage.

Darrell "Housh" Doucette, the starting quarterback for the U.S. team, emphasized the heightened competition among nations vying for Olympic qualification. Flag football's inclusion in the Olympics has particularly boosted interest and participation in the women's game across the United States.