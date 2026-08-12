Markets on Edge: Global Tensions and U.S. Inflation in Focus

Global tensions and economic indicators vie for attention as markets brace for the U.S. inflation report. Key geopolitical risks include an attack by Houthis in the Red Sea and North Korea's missile test. Meanwhile, rising Brent crude prices and Rate Prospects for the Federal Reserve hang in balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:00 IST
Markets on Edge: Global Tensions and U.S. Inflation in Focus
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Global markets are navigating a web of geopolitical tensions, with events demanding attention ahead of the U.S. inflation report. A pivotal release, this report could heavily influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting in September.

Tensions flared in the Red Sea with a deadly Houthi attack on an Egyptian vessel, while North Korea fired another missile into the ocean. Taiwan denounced China’s navy exercises, and oil prices continued an upward trajectory, highlighting inflationary pressures.

In the financial realm, U.S. inflation rates are pivotal. Today's consumer price index data will shape Fed expectations, as markets show an even chance for an interest rate hike. Turbulence is also seen in the currency markets, where the yen weakened to a new low. Europe is set for a mixed market open, reflective of broader uncertainties.

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