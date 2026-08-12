Prime Minister Burnham's Small Reforms Making Big Impact on Business Costs

In efforts to alleviate the financial burden on businesses, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has promised to implement feasible measures amidst Britain's challenging economic landscape.

During a 'Wake Up to Money' interview, Burnham highlighted his prospective policies including a comprehensive review of business rates and rail fare adjustments to support the public sector.

Despite budget restrictions, Burnham's popular initiatives, like lowering taxes on pubs and capping bus fares, aim to relieve pressure on household finances while refraining from increasing taxes on wage earners.