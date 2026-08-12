An overnight drone assault on the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk has resulted in the tragic death of a child and injuries to two other individuals. According to a Telegram post by the city's Mayor, Andrei Kravchenko, the attack also inflicted damage on four enterprises and over two dozen residential buildings.

The reports from the area indicate escalating tensions, with the governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, confirming not just additional casualties but specifically the death of another person and further injuries. These assaults underline the growing instability in the region.

Officials are grappling with the aftermath, as they work to secure the affected areas and provide aid to the victims. The drone attacks renew concerns over safety and security in this key strategic location in Russia.