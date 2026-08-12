Drone Attack Triggers Chaos in Russian Black Sea Port

An overnight drone attack struck the Russian port city of Novorossiysk, resulting in the death of a child, injuries to others, and damage to buildings. Mayor Andrei Kravchenko and regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported the events on Telegram, highlighting the escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:11 IST
Drone Attack Triggers Chaos in Russian Black Sea Port
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  • Country:
  • Russia

An overnight drone assault on the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk has resulted in the tragic death of a child and injuries to two other individuals. According to a Telegram post by the city's Mayor, Andrei Kravchenko, the attack also inflicted damage on four enterprises and over two dozen residential buildings.

The reports from the area indicate escalating tensions, with the governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, confirming not just additional casualties but specifically the death of another person and further injuries. These assaults underline the growing instability in the region.

Officials are grappling with the aftermath, as they work to secure the affected areas and provide aid to the victims. The drone attacks renew concerns over safety and security in this key strategic location in Russia.

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