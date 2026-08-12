Lok Sabha Adjourns Amidst Uproar over Student Protests and FCRA Bill Controversy

The Lok Sabha faced adjournment on Wednesday amid persistent opposition disruptions over student protests, despite the government's willingness for immediate discussion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had offered to respond to the concerns, as affirmed by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju before the adjournment, urging productive use of the limited session time.

BJP member Jagdambika Pal, presiding over the session, repeatedly requested the opposition to engage in the proposed discussion. However, opposition figures, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demanded a statement directly from Shah concerning alleged force against protestors, questioning his readiness claimed outside the House.

While the government opened the floor for debate on student protest issues, another contention brewed over the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill, referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. This move faced resistance from opposition MPs KC Venugopal and Akhilesh Yadav. The government defended the Bill's referral, emphasizing no targeted impact on minority institutions. The FCRA oversees the regulation of foreign contributions in India.