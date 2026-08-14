Sliding Retail Sales Signal Economic Slowdown

U.S. retail sales declined in July for the first time in nine months, as the impact of large tax refunds waned and Amazon's Prime Day moved to June. The decrease in sales, which included drops across various sectors, is leading to reduced GDP growth forecasts and lower interest rate hike expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 22:16 IST
Sliding Retail Sales Signal Economic Slowdown
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  • Country:
  • United States

In July, U.S. retail sales experienced a decline for the first time in nine months, according to a report from the Commerce Department. The drop follows the earlier timing of Amazon's Prime Day and reduced tax refund impacts, highlighting a potential cooling in consumer spending.

Economists have adjusted their GDP growth forecasts for the third quarter, citing lowered expectations due to reduced consumer spending, job losses, and mild inflation. The Retail sales plunged 0.6%, marking the most significant decline in over a year.

Despite some strength in specific sectors like clothing and dining, sentiment remains low among consumers, as high gasoline prices continue to affect spending habits. Policymakers are reevaluating rate hike probabilities in light of these developments.

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