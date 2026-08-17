Hot Consequences: Europe's Heatwave Crisis and the Rising Protection Gap

Padua's vibrant aperitivo culture faces a challenge as intense heatwaves compel residents indoors, leaving cafes facing dwindling sales. Traditionally bustling from 6-7 p.m., outdoor settings lie vacant amid Europe's relentless heat, slashing margins for hospitality businesses.

This climatic shift unveils a protection gap in insurance coverage as extreme heat disasters increase, yet often remain uninsured. Moody's reports last summer's heatwaves inflicted €43 billion in economic loss, with a sparse €500 million covered by insurance. This widens Europe's protection gap, pressuring business resiliency.

Innovative insurance options like parametric policies, which disburse funds automatically based on temperature thresholds, emerge as a solution for sectors hit hardest by heatwaves, from agriculture to infrastructure. Yet adaptation remains vital, encouraging investments in cooling technology and supply chain fortification as Europe braces for even more frequent extreme heat events.