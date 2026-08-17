Assam CM Pledges Swift Relief and Housing Aid for Flood Victims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that recent floods caused damage worth Rs 480 crore, impacting 26,681 houses. The government is expediting relief and housing construction, aiming to complete damage assessments by mid-September. Financial assistance has been provided to nearly 97,000 families as efforts to restore infrastructure ramp up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 11:25 IST
Assam CM Pledges Swift Relief and Housing Aid for Flood Victims
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that the devastating floods which struck the region last month resulted in damage estimated at Rs 480 crore, affecting 26,681 homes. The government has distributed Rs 15,000 each to 96,842 families affected by the floods, with plans to accelerate Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) house construction in affected districts.

In a press briefing, Sarma confirmed that rapid damage assessment efforts are ongoing in the districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat. The initial phase of the survey is slated to conclude by September 10 or 11. Sarma emphasized readiness to conduct a third survey phase if complaints arise, aiming to distribute flood relief funds to families ahead of Durga Puja.

Following consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sarma indicated a commitment to expedite PMAY house construction for eligible beneficiaries in Charaideo and Sivasagar. To date, Rs 146.26 crore has been allocated for financial aid to flood-affected families, with additional support anticipated for 3,000-4,000 families. Sarma has been actively reviewing relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-hit districts to ensure efficient and equitable assistance distribution.

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