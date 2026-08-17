South Africa’s Digital Skills Gap Leaves Jobs Open as Unemployment Stays High

South Africa is facing an unusual jobs problem: unemployment remains high while employers are struggling to fill digital roles that require the right mix of technical knowledge, practical experience and workplace skills. A new World Bank report says the disconnect runs through the country's education and training system, leaving some graduates unable to find suitable work even as companies search for people in software development, cybersecurity, networking and other fast-growing fields.

The report, From Demand to Delivery: Strengthening South Africa's Digital Skills Pipeline, was developed by the World Bank with funding from the Mastercard Foundation and in partnership with South Africa's Department of Higher Education and Training. It examines the journey from school through universities and technical colleges into employment, finding weaknesses at several points where students should be building skills that match the needs of a changing economy.

Digital Skills Gaps Start Before Young People Reach the Workplace

Many young South Africans enter further education without strong foundational digital abilities, including the skills needed to find and assess information online or work confidently with common digital tools. Mobile connectivity may be widespread, but access, affordability and service quality remain uneven, particularly between richer and poorer households and between urban and rural communities.

Problems at school level also shape who eventually enters advanced technology fields, with weaknesses in literacy, digital literacy and preparation for science, technology, engineering and mathematics limiting the pool of students ready for specialised study.

Higher education has expanded its digital programmes, yet graduate numbers do not closely match the areas where companies are reporting the greatest shortages. Many students are concentrated in fields such as IT management and digital design, while fewer graduate with expertise in data analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity and software engineering.

Employers Want Technical Knowledge and Human Skills

The demand side is broader than simply finding highly trained technology specialists. Nearly half of job postings examined in the report also seek transferable abilities such as communication and problem-solving, showing why a qualification alone may not always prepare someone for a workplace where technical and interpersonal skills are used together.

Nadia Starr, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Qualifications Authority, said qualifications need stronger connections with occupational learning, micro-credentials and workplace experience so learners can develop skills that employers actually need.

Workplace-based learning is one area where the report sees encouraging results. Programmes that combine education with genuine work experience have been associated with better employment prospects and higher wages, while shorter training courses focused on emerging technologies can respond more quickly to changes in employer demand.

These programmes remain limited in scale, and practical problems such as delayed stipends can make participation harder for learners who cannot afford to wait for financial support.

Better Coordination Could Turn Training Into More Jobs

The World Bank identifies fragmented responsibility as another major weakness. Numerous institutions play a role in digital skills development, but no single body is responsible for steering the entire pipeline from education to employment, making it harder to adjust funding and programmes quickly when demand changes.

The report recommends stronger national coordination linking policy, funding and delivery, backed by real-time labour market information that can show education providers which occupations and skills are becoming more valuable. It also calls for expanded work-integrated learning so more students leave education with practical experience rather than having to build it only after graduation.

Targeted funding and enrolment incentives could encourage more students into high-demand areas such as software development and cybersecurity, helping training providers respond more directly to shortages reported by employers.

Closing South Africa's digital skills gap is not simply about producing a larger number of graduates. The bigger challenge is making sure people learn relevant skills, gain meaningful workplace experience and have clearer routes into jobs where those abilities are needed, turning investment in education into stronger employment prospects, higher productivity and better opportunities across the digital economy.