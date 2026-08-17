Inflation Pushes Past Expectations Amid US-Iran Tensions

Canada's inflation rate surged to 3% in July, exceeding forecasts, impacted largely by climbing gasoline prices and travel costs, according to data released Monday. This increase places the rate at the upper limit of the Bank of Canada's ideal range.

Statistics Canada indicated a 0.5% rise in the consumer price index from June, powered primarily by the ongoing increase in energy costs. Analysts had anticipated a slightly lower annual charge of 2.9% and a monthly rise of 0.4%.

Core inflation figures held steady close to mid-range levels, which economists suggest could result in the Bank of Canada maintaining its policy rate for the remainder of the year. Significant cost hikes in gasoline and travel were noted, with grocery and shelter costs showing moderated growth.