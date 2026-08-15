USS Abraham Lincoln: Prolonged Deployment Amid Controversy

President Trump dismisses concerns about the USS Abraham Lincoln's long deployment amid mental health and living condition worries. The aircraft carrier has spent over 260 days at sea, setting a record for consecutive days without a port call. Democratic lawmakers demand answers from the Pentagon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 02:41 IST
USS Abraham Lincoln: Prolonged Deployment Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed mounting concerns regarding the USS Abraham Lincoln's prolonged deployment, despite rising anxiety over mental health and living conditions aboard the ship. This came as families and lawmakers voiced alarm over the vessel’s continuous 260-day mission supporting the war with Iran.

Speaking briefly with reporters before departing for New York, Trump refuted any suggestions that the aircraft carrier’s time at sea was excessive. "No, no, no. Not nearly long enough," he emphasized when questioned about the lengthy assignment, adding that the Lincoln would soon be relieved by a similar ship.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, home to around 5,000 sailors and Marines, left San Diego last November and was redeployed to the Middle East. Despite the record-breaking sea stint, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed claims of worsening conditions, labeling them as "completely misrepresented." Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and other Democratic lawmakers continue to demand official responses to sailors' families' concerns.

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