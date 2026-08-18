Rijiju Accuses Congress of Maoist Shift Amid 'Dimagi Naxal' Controversy

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of turning into a 'Maoist party' following Prime Minister Modi's 'dimagi Naxal' remarks. Rijiju claims ideological shift founded in the Congress party, led by figures like Sonia Gandhi, centers around separatist tendencies and aligns with Naxalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:44 IST
Rijiju Accuses Congress of Maoist Shift Amid 'Dimagi Naxal' Controversy
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leveled serious allegations against the Congress party on Tuesday, asserting that it is evolving into a 'Maoist party.' This comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial comments on 'dimagi Naxals,' which he made during his Independence Day address.

Rijiju emphasized that the Prime Minister's statement was not targeted at any specific opposition party. However, he suggested that Congress leaders, notably those associated with the National Advisory Council under Sonia Gandhi, felt implicated due to the prevalence of ideologies aligned with Naxalism within their ranks.

The minister reiterated that Maoism and Naxalism continue to pose serious threats to India's internal security. While acknowledging the elimination of armed Naxalites under Modi's leadership, he pointed out that ideological sympathies persist in urban areas. Rijiju challenged Congress by indicating that their rhetoric resonated with that of 'Dimagi Naxals,' insinuating a continuation of policies akin to separatist and divisive tendencies.

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