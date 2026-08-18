Wall Street's AI Surge: Boon or Bubble?

Wall Street is in the throes of another blockbuster earnings season, with AI-driven investments propelling corporate profits and stock indexes to record highs. Despite these gains, there remains a pervasive anxiety over the sustainability of this growth.

Corporate profits in the U.S. have surged by 50% at midyear, while capital expenditure has soared beyond $1 trillion, signaling a vigorous investment environment. However, some experts worry about the growing cash burn in AI infrastructure investments.

The European Central Bank has highlighted the risks of a potential stock market correction due to high market concentration and technological revolutions, urging stakeholders to brace for potential upheavals.