European Markets Swayed by Rising Crude and Bond Yields

European stock markets experienced a decline on Tuesday, attributed to rising crude prices after hopes of a lasting U.S.-Iran peace deal waned. Increasing euro zone bond yields further pressured equities amid ongoing inflation concerns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 decreased by 0.2%, known as of 0703 GMT. Iran signaled a shift to an aggressive military posture as peace negotiations with the U.S. stalled.

Energy sector stocks saw a 0.6% rise, corresponding with a similar increase in Brent crude prices to $91.41 per barrel. Conversely, basic resources stocks fell by 1%, impacted by lower gold prices due to rising Treasury yields.