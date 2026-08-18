European Markets Swayed by Rising Crude and Bond Yields
European markets faced a downturn as crude prices soared, stemming from stalled U.S.-Iran peace discussions. Energy stocks gained while basic resources fell. The rise in euro zone bond yields added to pressure on equities, driven by concerns of persistent inflation and escalating Middle East tensions.
European stock markets experienced a decline on Tuesday, attributed to rising crude prices after hopes of a lasting U.S.-Iran peace deal waned. Increasing euro zone bond yields further pressured equities amid ongoing inflation concerns.
The pan-European STOXX 600 decreased by 0.2%, known as of 0703 GMT. Iran signaled a shift to an aggressive military posture as peace negotiations with the U.S. stalled.
Energy sector stocks saw a 0.6% rise, corresponding with a similar increase in Brent crude prices to $91.41 per barrel. Conversely, basic resources stocks fell by 1%, impacted by lower gold prices due to rising Treasury yields.