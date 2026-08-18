BJP Strengthens Leadership with New National Secretaries Focus on Empowerment

Kavita Patidar, the recently appointed BJP National Secretary, expressed her gratitude to the party leadership on Tuesday, acknowledging the significance and responsibility embedded in her new role. Patidar praised the organization for its steadfast commitment to women's empowerment and welfare initiatives, affirming her pride in being part of the BJP.

Rohan Gupta, who also became a National Secretary, echoed similar sentiments, underscoring his readiness to meet public expectations and achieve organizational objectives. Gupta described the role as a heavy-duty task, especially given that BJP governs in several states across India.

This shakeup follows the unveiling of BJP Chief Nitin Nabin's new team, blending youth with experience. Highlights include the reaffirmation of Anil Baluni as Media Convenor and key roles allocated to leaders from states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the party's broad geographical outreach.