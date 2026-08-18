BJP Strengthens Leadership with New National Secretaries Focus on Empowerment

Newly appointed BJP National Secretaries, including Kavita Patidar and Rohan Gupta, express gratitude for their roles. They highlight the party's dedication to women's empowerment and public welfare under PM's leadership. The announcement reflects BJP's geographical reach and a blend of experience and youth in pivotal roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:38 IST
BJP Strengthens Leadership with New National Secretaries Focus on Empowerment
Newly appointed BJP National Secretary Kavita Patidar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Kavita Patidar, the recently appointed BJP National Secretary, expressed her gratitude to the party leadership on Tuesday, acknowledging the significance and responsibility embedded in her new role. Patidar praised the organization for its steadfast commitment to women's empowerment and welfare initiatives, affirming her pride in being part of the BJP.

Rohan Gupta, who also became a National Secretary, echoed similar sentiments, underscoring his readiness to meet public expectations and achieve organizational objectives. Gupta described the role as a heavy-duty task, especially given that BJP governs in several states across India.

This shakeup follows the unveiling of BJP Chief Nitin Nabin's new team, blending youth with experience. Highlights include the reaffirmation of Anil Baluni as Media Convenor and key roles allocated to leaders from states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the party's broad geographical outreach.

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