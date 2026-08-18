Supreme Court Upholds Hanging Amid Calls for More Humane Execution Methods
The Supreme Court rejected a plea for more dignified execution methods, retaining hanging as the current practice for death penalty cases in India. The court clarified that the government could still reassess this issue based on scientific and medical developments regarding alternative execution methods.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined a petition advocating for an alternative execution method to replace hanging for death row inmates, considering it the traditional means. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted petitions arguing that hanging is painful and called for more humane methods.
The court did not close the door on future government reviews, suggesting that if new scientific evidence emerges, alternative execution methods might be considered to lessen prisoner suffering. Currently, the legal framework for executions remains unchanged, but the government has the opportunity to explore alternatives.
The petitions highlighted possible alternatives like lethal injection, shooting, or electrocution. However, with this judgment, the Supreme Court has not mandated switching from hanging to any new method but has left the option open for the government to use further research to evaluate executions.
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