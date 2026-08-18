Black Sea Tensions Rise: Russian Drones Strike Ukrainian Cargo
Russian military drones targeted a cargo vessel transporting weapons and equipment for Ukraine's armed forces in the Black Sea near Odesa. The attack, confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry, highlights ongoing tensions in the region. Reuters was unable to verify the report immediately.
Russian military drones have reportedly struck a cargo vessel in the Black Sea. The vessel was carrying weapons and equipment intended for the Ukrainian armed forces, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.
The incident occurred southeast of Odesa on Tuesday, raising concerns over escalating tensions between the two nations.
Reuters, however, has not been able to independently verify the details of this report at this time.
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