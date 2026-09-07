Explosive Growth: India's Gold Lending Industry on the Rise

India's gold lending industry is poised for an impressive surge, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 28% from FY26 to FY28, primarily fueled by the formalization of credit and the untapped potential of household gold holdings. This insight comes from a Motilal Oswal report that underscores the sector's significant standing, now surpassing personal loans as the second-largest consumer lending category, trailing behind home loans.

Data in the report reveals that Indian households collectively possess around 28,000 tonnes of gold, valued at approximately Rs 380 trillion to Rs 390 trillion. However, the formal sector has only monetized a fraction of this asset pool, highlighting a vast, untapped opportunity within the country's lending landscape. Gold loans currently constitute 15.7% of consumption loans across banks and NBFCs, with projections of growth till FY26.

The report further highlights that the retail gold loan segment within the banking system has expanded at an astonishing CAGR of 78% over the past three years, significantly outpacing growth in housing, vehicle, other personal loans, and credit cards. This rapid expansion underscores the potential within the formal gold-backed lending market, as organized lenders have increased their market share from 26% in FY14 to 37% in FY24. Regulatory advancements and digital infrastructure are expected to continue driving this transformative trend in India's gold loan scenario.