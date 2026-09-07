Europe's Commercial Space Breakthrough and India's Pixxel Raises $100M

Europe achieves a milestone as Isar Aerospace's Spectrum rocket becomes the first commercial rocket to reach orbit from continental Europe. Meanwhile, Indian startup Pixxel raises $100 million in a significant funding round, marking a notable achievement for India's space tech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 10:26 IST
Europe's Commercial Space Breakthrough and India's Pixxel Raises $100M
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In a landmark event for the European space sector, German startup Isar Aerospace announced that its Spectrum rocket successfully reached orbit on Sunday. Launched from Arctic Norway, this marks Europe's inaugural commercial orbiting success, underscoring the continent's strides toward establishing independent space access.

Meanwhile, in a major financial development in India, space technology startup Pixxel announced that it secured $100 million in a Series C funding round. Backed by major players such as Google, the investment was led by Singapore's state investor Temasek and British venture firm Seraphim, marking a significant milestone for the Indian space tech industry.

The success of these two ventures highlights the rapid growth and increasing global competition in the satellite launch sector, as nations and companies vie for a share in the burgeoning space market.

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