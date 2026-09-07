Asian Tech Shares Surge Amidst Global Economic Jitters

Asian tech shares gained ground due to a positive U.S. jobs report, despite mixed impacts from geopolitical tensions and expected interest rate hikes. Rising oil prices and potential ECB and BoJ rate increases add to economic uncertainties, impacting global stocks and currencies especially as markets anticipate U.S. consumer price data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 11:27 IST
Asian Tech Shares Surge Amidst Global Economic Jitters
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Asian technology shares rallied on Monday, buoyed by a strong U.S. jobs report that bolstered global growth prospects. Despite this, geopolitical tensions saw oil prices inch higher following U.S.-Iran incidents in the Gulf, hinting at possible new restricted zones beyond the Strait of Hormuz.

The resultant spike in oil prices to $97.37 per barrel threatened diesel costs, crucial for varying sectors, including transport and manufacturing. These inflationary pressures loom large as markets await a vital U.S. consumer price reading. Futures hint at imminent ECB rate hikes, spurred by escalating financial pressures across Europe.

While a quiet U.S. holiday left Wall Street’s futures barely moved, Asian exchanges saw enthusiasm in tech stocks. Japan and South Korea’s indices benefited, showing strong rebounds following adverse market trends. Amid fluctuating bond yields and currency market shifts, central banks globally plan cautious rate adjustments, steering the volatile financial landscape.

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