Gulf Security: Beyond U.S. Alliances

Majed al-Ansari, a spokesperson from Qatar's foreign ministry, emphasized the need for Gulf Arab countries to pursue security self-sufficiency, rather than relying solely on strategic partnerships with the United States. This insight was shared during a panel at the Hili forum in Abu Dhabi, reflecting on the lessons from the Iran conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 12:31 IST
Gulf Security: Beyond U.S. Alliances

During a recent session at the Hili forum in Abu Dhabi, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, highlighted a pressing issue for Gulf Arab nations: the importance of self-reliance in security.

Ansari underscored that while international forces and alliances, particularly with the United States, are crucial, they should not be the sole security strategy for the Gulf region.

This reflection comes on the back of the Iran conflict, an event that revealed the limitations of relying on external partners, even as strategic as the U.S., for regional security assurances.

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