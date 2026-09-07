Tensions Rise: South Korea's Role in Gulf Operations Sparks Diplomatic Concerns

Iran's Foreign Ministry has issued a warning regarding South Korea's military involvement in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, labeling such actions as support for U.S. aggression. The ministry highlights that this participation could lead to significant diplomatic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 12:37 IST
Tensions Rise: South Korea's Role in Gulf Operations Sparks Diplomatic Concerns
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Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a stark warning on Monday, expressing its stance on South Korea's potential military involvement in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

The spokesperson described any South Korean military participation in ongoing operations as an endorsement of U.S. 'aggression'.

This position emphasizes that such involvement from Seoul could result in severe consequences for both nations' diplomatic engagements.

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