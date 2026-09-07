French Finance Minister Warns of Rising Interest Rates Amid Budget Dispute

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure issued a stark warning on Monday, stating that interest rates for both consumers and companies could rise sharply if the country's parliament fails to approve a budget for 2027.

Facing a lack of majority in the lower house, the government is set to present its budget proposal in the coming weeks. However, the plan is already facing resistance, with numerous opposition parties signaling their intent to reject it.

The budget debate comes ahead of the presidential election slated for 2027, adding further tension to the legislative proceedings.